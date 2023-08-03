AI Tool Recreates Music from Brain Scans

Researchers have successfully developed an AI-powered tool called Brain2Music, which is capable of recreating the music that people are listening to during brain scans. The experiment, conducted by a team of researchers from Google and Osaka University in Japan, is the first of its kind.

The AI tool analyzes brain imaging data obtained from individuals listening to music. By studying a person’s brain activity, the AI can generate a song that matches the genre, rhythm, mood, and instrumentation of the music being listened to. The data used in the AI pipeline was collected through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), a technique that allows researchers to observe changes in the brain over time.

During the experiment, participants were played 15-second music clips from various genres such as blues, classical, country, disco, hip-hop, jazz, and pop. The AI program was then trained to identify connections between the elements of the music and the participants’ brain signals. Using this information, the AI converted the imaging data into a format that replicated the music from the original song clips.

The researchers utilized Google’s MusicLM AI model to process the data and generate the reconstructed music. The agreement between the mood of the reconstructed music and the original music was approximately 60%, according to Timo Denk, a software engineer at Google in Switzerland and co-author of the study. The method proved to be robust across the five subjects evaluated in the study, indicating its potential efficacy with new individuals as well.

This AI-powered tool represents a significant advancement in the field of neuroscience and offers the possibility of better understanding the relationship between music and the human brain. Further research and advancements may lead to a deeper comprehension of how music affects cognitive processes and emotions, potentially benefiting fields such as music therapy and neuroscience research.