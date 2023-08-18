Google is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that will serve as a personal life coach, offering life advice on various topics. The tech giant is developing these new tools to advance research on generative AI systems like ChatGPT to compete with Microsoft and OpenAI.

The AI teams at Google are testing the use of chatbot tools, including their own Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to create a personal life coach that provides guidance on career decisions and relationship issues. The company has partnered with AI training company Scale AI, and over 100 experts with doctoral degrees are rigorously testing the chatbot.

ChatGPT and other AI tools have gained popularity for their ability to interact with users and provide human-like responses. However, they have also faced criticism for their validity and privacy concerns. These chatbots have been known to generate responses that are factually inaccurate, a problem referred to as “AI hallucination.”

In the past, an AI chatbot developed by an American non-profit for supporting people with eating disorders was taken down after it was discovered that the chatbot provided harmful advice. Experts caution that while these chatbots may give convincing answers, they can often lack factual accuracy.

Google’s AI life advice tool deviates from the guidelines of its Bard chatbot, which warns users not to rely on the AI’s responses for professional advice and to avoid sharing confidential information.

The introduction of the AI life advice tool by Google aims to offer a personal life coach experience to users. It remains to be seen how effective and reliable the tool will be in providing helpful and accurate guidance.