Google Working on AI Writing and Editing Feature for Chromebooks

At I/O 2023, Google announced its plans to enhance its products and services with artificial intelligence capabilities. As part of this initiative, Google has been reportedly working on an AI writing and editing feature for Chromebooks.

According to a report from 9to5mac, Google has assigned five codenames to this project, with the main three being “Orca,” “Mako,” and “Manta.” “Orca” is expected to appear in ChromeOS’s right-click menu specifically when editing a body of text. When selected, it will open the “Mako” user interface in a bubble-like overlay on the screen.

The “Mako” UI is said to have three primary tasks. It can request rewrites of text, offer a list of preset text queries, and insert the rewritten text into the original typing location. Notably, the AI rewriting process does not occur locally on the Chromebook, as the “Manta” component sends the user’s original text and prompt to Google’s servers, which then return the AI-enhanced version. Users will need to provide consent for this process to take place.

By integrating generative AI directly into ChromeOS, the AI writing and editing feature will be available for use in almost any application. While the report does not mention a specific launch date, it speculates that the feature may be introduced with ChromeOS version 118, set to release in mid-October.

It is worth noting that Microsoft also announced a similar AI-powered feature called Copilot for Windows. Copilot assists users with daily tasks and can be accessed through a sidebar, offering features like enabling dark mode and searching for content.

Overall, Google’s AI writing and editing feature for Chromebooks aims to enhance productivity and assist users in creating and refining written content with the help of artificial intelligence.