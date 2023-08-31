Google’s Gemini Project Aims to Surpass OpenAI’s GPT-4 but Faces Challenges

Google is determined to outpace OpenAI and Microsoft in the race for generative AI dominance. In pursuit of this goal, Google has put aside any animosity with DeepMind and embarked on the development of its next-generation project known as Gemini. Led by Jeff Dean, the head of Google Brain, and Demis Hassabis, the founder of DeepMind, they are confident that Gemini will surpass OpenAI’s GPT-4. However, the feasibility of this claim remains uncertain.

To assert their position as leaders in the field, companies often compare their projects and capabilities to GPT-3 or GPT-4. This inherently highlights the success and prominence of these models. Google’s recent comparison of its Llama 3 project to GPT-4 showcases their ambition and lack of alignment with OpenAI’s policies.

Google is also focused on enhancing the development of AI that is both bold and responsible. While their approach has laudable intentions, there have been challenges in aligning AI models. Models have displayed hallucinatory behavior as efforts are made to align them, presenting both advantages and disadvantages.

Despite claims that Gemini will have multimodal capabilities, Google has provided limited information regarding how they plan to surpass GPT-4. Leveraging the vast dataset from YouTube, which OpenAI lacks access to, Google may have a competitive advantage. Additionally, DeepMind’s recent research on Reinforced Self-Training (ReST) for Language Modeling, if integrated into Gemini, could improve language models’ capabilities.

DeepMind also contributes valuable expertise to Google, particularly in reinforcement learning through game-based models like AlphaGo. Their knowledge may prove to be a game changer. On the other hand, OpenAI has acquired Global Illumination, a company specializing in creative simulations and training AI agents, potentially further solidifying their monopoly.

Although Google is renowned for its computational power and infrastructure, it’s challenging to disrupt OpenAI’s dominance in the current landscape. Meta’s Llama 2 has shown the difficulty of competing with GPT-based models as OpenAI continuously innovates, such as with the recent release of ChatGPT Enterprise. Google’s compute resources and Gemini’s training phase may be impressive, but OpenAI’s plans for GPT-5 may outpace their progress.

Google’s integration of Meta’s Llama 2 in its cloud platform, Vertex AI, may indicate a shift in strategy. Perhaps acknowledging the limitations of Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, Google is partnering with Meta to offer smaller and open models on Azure Cloud. This poses a potential dilemma for Google DeepMind, making it uncertain whether they will continue with the Gemini project.

Google has a history of making grand claims but often faces challenges in delivering on their promises, as seen with previous experimental products like LaMDA, PaLM, and chatbot Bard. Ultimately, what users desire is an accessible API rather than a restricted model. OpenAI recognizes this demand and is actively working to improve the security and accessibility of their models, establishing themselves as bold and responsible leaders in the field.