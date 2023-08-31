Google Expands AI-Enhanced Search to Japan and India

Google has extended its Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) project, which focuses on combining generative AI and search, to the Japanese and Indian markets. Unlike Microsoft’s Bing AI, Google’s SGE program aims to provide summarized and curated answers to user input rather than a list of webpages. The company has integrated its AI technology directly into the search bar instead of using a separate chatbot assistant.

Starting from late May, Google began expanding access to the SGE program for users in the United States. This week, the company rolled out Search Labs to users in Japan and India. The AI-enhanced search feature will be available in Japanese for users in Japan, while users in India can utilize it in both English and Hindi. Moreover, users can now use voice input to speak their queries instead of typing them, and the system will provide audio responses.

Google claims that users have had a positive experience with SGE, especially when seeking help with complex queries or entirely new types of questions. It is worth noting that the highest satisfaction scores came from users aged between 18 and 24, according to Google, although specific data was not provided.

While generative AI systems have gained popularity in recent years, with ChatGPT being a notable example, concerns over misuse have also arisen. The technology has been exploited in online scams, leading federal regulators and Congress to take action against such activities.

Overall, Google’s expansion of the SGE program to Japan and India demonstrates the company’s commitment to integrating AI technology into its search experience. The addition of voice input and multi-language support further enhances the usability of the AI-enhanced search feature.

Definitions:

– Generative AI: AI technology that can generate new and original content.

– SGE: Google Search Generative Experience, a project that combines generative AI and search.

Sources: Google Search Blog (no URL provided), and the original article.