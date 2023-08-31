Google Expands AI-Powered Search Feature Beyond the US

Google has expanded its AI-powered search feature, known as the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE), beyond the US market and into Japan and India. The SGE program aims to provide summarized and curated answers to user queries, incorporating AI directly into the search bar. Unlike Microsoft’s Bing AI, Google’s system does not require a separate chatbot assistant.

The AI-enhanced search feature will now be available in Japanese in Japan and in both English and Hindi for users in India. Users in these markets will also have the ability to use voice input to search and listen to responses. Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated slots throughout the page.

Google claims that users have had a positive experience with the SGE program, particularly for complex queries and new types of questions. The company mentioned that the highest satisfaction scores came from users aged 18-24, but did not provide specific data to support this.

The rise of generative AI systems, such as Google’s SGE, has garnered attention due to concerns about potential misuse. Online scams utilizing these technologies have already emerged, leading regulators and legislators to take action. However, Google aims to continue refining its AI-powered search feature to enhance user experience and provide reliable information.

Sources: Google Search Blog