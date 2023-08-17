Google is said to be working on generative AI tools to power chatbots that can perform various tasks including writing plans, tutoring users, and providing life advice. The development of these chatbots is Google’s response to the increasing popularity of generative AI. One of the roles that Google believes a chatbot can fulfill is that of a personal life coach.

This marks a significant shift for Google, as their current advice for users of its Bard chatbot is not to rely on it for medical, legal, financial, or professional advice. However, reports indicate that Google has tested its coachbot using prompts containing personal information.

The GoogleBot consists of different components that can respond to queries. It has an idea creator that can provide suggestions, a tutoring function that teaches new skills, and a planning capability that can create a financial budget. The usefulness and relevance of these responses are still being analyzed by experts and workers.

While generative AI has the potential to produce false or inappropriate information, Google is aware of this and acknowledges that the Bard chatbot may sometimes provide inaccurate responses. The company is cautious about ensuring the accuracy and safety of its AI chatbots.

Researchers have warned about the potential gaps in safeguards for generative AI tools, as they have been known to produce problematic content related to eating disorders. Some individuals even welcome such content, eagerly anticipating the possibility of customized content in the future.

It’s important to note that Google’s experimentation with chatbots does not necessarily mean they will be deployed. The company often tests ideas to explore their potential. In the case of AI providing advice, Google is well aware that any mistakes could have adverse consequences.