Google Expands Availability of Generative AI-Powered Search Engine Outside of the US

Google is expanding the availability of its generative AI-powered search engine, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), to India and Japan. SGE is an experiment that combines Google Search with a conversational AI chatbot interface. By launching in India and Japan, Google aims to test how SGE performs in different languages and understand user behavior in these markets. The app will support Hindi and English in India, along with voice search and audio responses. Users in both countries will have to opt-in to use SGE.

In addition to expanding its presence, Google has made improvements to the way web page links appear in generative AI responses. The company has introduced arrows next to AI-generated answers, indicating drop-down menus that display the source websites where the information was obtained.

Early users of SGE, primarily between the ages of 18 and 24, have shown high levels of satisfaction with the feature. They particularly appreciate the ability to ask follow-up questions and the generation of suggested follow-up queries to refine their searches. Users are also asking longer and more conversational questions, relying on generative AI to quickly find what they need.

Google addressed concerns about the impact on its ad business by ensuring that ads are still visible either above or below the SGE box on the screen. Advertising revenue is crucial for Google, and ensuring the presence of ads alongside SGE is important for the company.

It is worth noting that Microsoft has had its own generative AI-powered search engine, Bing, for several months. Microsoft is actively targeting Google’s market share in search and has been adding generative AI capabilities to its consumer and enterprise products.

The competition between Google and Microsoft in the generative AI space is intensifying. Both companies are vying for dominance, with Microsoft already having a head start. Google recently introduced its Duet AI in Workspace and Duet AI in Google Cloud to compete with Microsoft’s offerings.

