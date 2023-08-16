CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Enhances Generative AI Capabilities for Search Tool

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
Google is improving the generative AI capabilities of its search tool to help users navigate complex information found on the web. The Search Generative Experience (SGE) brings AI to Google’s traditional search engine, offering a summary, sources, and follow-up questions related to the topic.

One of the new features is the ability to see definitions of words in the search summary. SGE will soon provide AI-generated definitions for terms related to various fields such as science, history, and economics. Users will be able to hover over certain words to view their definitions or related images.

Another feature, “SGE while browsing,” helps users make sense of lengthy or complex web pages and articles. It offers an AI-generated list of key points for supported articles, along with links to specific sections relevant to the information being sought. An explore section also generates questions with links to relevant sections of the article.

To comply with publishers’ policies, SGE while browsing only works with freely available articles on the web. Paywalled articles are excluded from this search feature. Publishers can designate specific articles as free or paywalled to control their inclusion in these searches. SGE while browsing is currently available on the Google app for iOS and Android, with support for Chrome on desktop coming soon.

SGE also caters to programmers with color-coded and highlighted strings of code in AI-generated summaries. This feature helps programmers easily spot and identify elements like keywords, comments, and strings.

To access these new features, users need to sign up for Google Labs. Once enrolled, they should ensure they have the latest version of Chrome and visit the Search Labs page. By enabling the “SGE, generative AI in Search” switch, users can incorporate AI into their searches. Similarly, they can activate the SGE while browsing feature when it becomes available on Chrome.

These enhancements aim to make Google’s search tool more effective in delivering accurate and understandable information to users.

