Google Introduces Generative AI to Search in India and Japan

Google has announced the introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to its Search tool, expanding its availability to users in India and Japan. This new feature will allow users to receive text or visual results based on prompts, including summaries. Initially launched in the United States, the feature has now been rolled out in India and Japan, with users able to opt in for it.

In Japan, the generative AI feature will be available in local languages, while in India, it will be offered in English and Hindi. This move is part of Google’s efforts to provide enhanced and localized search experiences for users in different countries.

It is important to note that Google’s search feature is designed primarily for seeking information, such as finding something to purchase. This feature is distinct from Google’s chatbot Bard, which can engage in human-like conversations and even generate software code.

Google’s AI search functionality pits it against Microsoft’s Bing, another major player in the search engine domain. Both companies continually strive to improve their search tools and offer users the most relevant and comprehensive results.

