Google Introduces Generative AI to Search Tool in India and Japan

Google has announced the introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to its Search tool in India and Japan. Originally launched in the United States, the feature will now be available to users in India and Japan who choose to opt in for it. Japanese users will have access to the feature in their local languages, while Indian users will be able to use it in English and Hindi.

The generative AI feature of Google Search allows users to receive text or visual results to prompts, including summaries. This feature is specifically designed to help users find information, such as locating items to purchase, and is different from Google’s chatbot Bard, which can engage in human-like conversations and generate software code.

This move by Google is seen as an attempt to compete with Microsoft’s Bing in the AI search domain. Both companies are striving to provide users with intelligent and efficient search capabilities that cater to their specific needs.

The introduction of generative AI to Google Search in India and Japan showcases Google’s commitment to expanding its AI capabilities to different regions. By offering this feature in local languages, Google aims to enhance the search experience for users in these countries and provide them with more relevant and contextual information.

Sources: Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco

Definitions: Generative artificial intelligence (AI) refers to AI systems that are capable of generating new content or responses based on input prompts. Google Search is a web search engine developed by Google.