Google Introduces Generative AI to Search Tool in India and Japan

Google has announced the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its Search tool in India and Japan. Initially launched in the United States, this feature will now be accessible to users in India and Japan, offering text and visual results to various prompts, including summaries.

In these two countries, users will have the option to opt-in for this enhanced feature. Japanese users can utilize the generative AI search in their local languages, while users in India will have the option to use it in English and Hindi.

It’s important to note that Google’s search feature primarily serves as a tool for seeking information, such as finding products to purchase. This should not be confused with Google’s chatbot Bard, which stands apart with its human-like conversational abilities, even being able to generate software code.

This move by Google further intensifies the competition between its AI search and Microsoft’s search engine, Bing.

In essence, the introduction of generative AI to the Google Search tool in India and Japan aims to enhance user experience by providing more comprehensive search results and summaries. Whether users are seeking information in text or visual format, this AI integration will assist them in finding relevant and accurate information quickly.

This development reflects Google’s continuous efforts to leverage AI technology and expand its capabilities worldwide. With the introduction of generative AI to its Search tool, Google aims to cater to the diverse needs and languages of its user base in India and Japan.

