Alphabet Inc. Accused of Illegally Terminating Contract Employment for Google Help Workers

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has come under fire for allegedly terminating contract employment for a majority of its Google Help workers who were attempting to unionize. Organizers have filed a complaint with the US labor board, accusing Alphabet Inc. of violating federal labor laws which prohibit retaliation against employees for organizing.

According to the Alphabet Workers Union, more than 70% of the proposed bargaining unit, consisting of 118 writers, graphic designers, and launch coordinators responsible for creating internal and external Google content, were informed in July that their contracts would be terminated. This action has raised concerns among labor organizers who believe this move was an attempt to discourage workers from unionizing.

The complaint, filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleges that Alphabet Inc.’s decision to terminate the contracts of these workers was unlawful. By doing so, the company has been accused of violating federal labor laws that protect employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain.

This incident reflects a broader trend of tech companies facing scrutiny over their treatment of workers. In recent years, there has been increasing attention on labor practices within the tech industry, with employees advocating for better working conditions, fair wages, and the right to unionize.

Alphabet Inc. has yet to publicly respond to the allegations made by the Alphabet Workers Union and the complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The outcome of this case will shed light on the legality of the company’s actions and may have implications for labor practices in the tech industry as a whole.