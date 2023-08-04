Alphabet Accused of Illegally Ending Contract Employment for Google Help Workers

Alphabet Inc. is facing allegations of illegally terminating contract employment for a majority of Google Help workers who were attempting to unionize. The Alphabet Workers Union filed a complaint with the US labor board, claiming that the internet giant violated federal labor law by retaliating against employees organizing for their rights. According to the complaint, over 70% of the proposed bargaining unit, consisting of writers, graphic designers, and launch coordinators responsible for creating internal and external Google content, were informed in July that their jobs would be eliminated.

The workers in question are employed through vendor Accenture Plc, but the union argues that Alphabet should be considered a “joint employer.” They argue that Alphabet exercises enough control over the Accenture staff to be held responsible for their treatment and obligated to negotiate with them if they choose to unionize. The decision to cut their jobs is seen by the workers as retaliatory.

Accenture, named in the complaint as well, has not yet provided a comment. Previously, Accenture stated that it supports its employees’ rights to form or join unions. Google, on the other hand, has maintained that organizing is a matter between the workers and Accenture, and that it does not control their employment terms or conditions.

The affected workers, based in various locations in the US, were notified of the job cuts during a livestreamed town hall that did not allow for questions or comments. Following the town hall, they received an email stating that their team would be gradually reduced through November. Tahlia Kirk, a writer and team trainer, expressed confidence that they would win the union election despite the job cuts.

This is not the first time Alphabet has faced controversy over its treatment of contract staff. In April, contract workers for YouTube Music employed by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. voted to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board upheld that Alphabet was a joint employer of those workers, but Alphabet has stated that it will continue to refuse to negotiate with them.

The complaint filed with the NLRB will be investigated, and if the claims are found to hold merit, the case will be prosecuted before an agency judge. The ruling can then be appealed to the NLRB members in DC and potentially to federal appeals court. The affected workers fear that the loss of institutional knowledge and the inclusion of overseas workers who need rushed training will have an irreversible impact on the quality of the content work.