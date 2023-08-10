Google Proposes Web Publishers Opt Out of AI Scraping

Google has stated its intent to collect web publishers’ content to further its artificial intelligence (AI) systems, proposing that companies must opt out if they do not want their material scraped. Critics argue that this opt-out model challenges copyright laws that should put the responsibility on the entities using copyrighted material rather than the copyright holders. Google’s plan was revealed in its submission to the Australian government’s consultation on regulating high-risk AI applications. The company argues that AI developers need broad access to data, suggesting that copyright laws enable fair use of copyrighted content for AI training. However, Google did not provide any details on how opting out would work and vaguely referred to new “standards and protocols”. Google has been lobbying Australia since May to relax copyright rules following the release of its Bard AI chatbot. OpenAI, creator of the ChatGPT chatbot, has similar data mining goals and intends to expand its training dataset with a new web crawler named GPTBot. As AI popularity grows, debate arises around web scraping without permission, raising questions of copyright and ethics. Some publishers are seeking payment from AI firms for using their content, arguing that these practices undermine their core business models. The tension between advancing AI through unlimited data access and respecting ownership rights highlights the need to strike the right balance. Australia’s examination of AI ethics provides an opportunity to shape the evolution of these technologies and regulate the actions of data-hungry tech giants.

