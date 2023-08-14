iCAD Amends Agreement with Google Health to Incorporate AI Technology

On Monday, iCAD, a global medical device manufacturer, announced an amendment to its original agreement with Google Health. This update will allow iCAD to integrate Google’s AI technology into its ProFound Breast Health Suite for 2D Mammography for a period of 20 years, pending regulatory approval.

The ProFound AI for 2D Mammography is a cancer detection solution that utilizes AI to analyze mammography images and alert radiologists of suspicious areas. It aims to optimize the double-reading workflow commonly used in most countries, where mammograms are screened by two radiologists.

Google and iCAD initially signed a strategic development and commercialization agreement in November 2022, and this amendment further expands their integration. Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating that combining Google’s AI technology with iCAD’s AI solutions will enhance their technology and improve access for millions of women and healthcare providers globally.

iCAD referred to an independent research study conducted in 2020 involving six radiologists, which showed that Google’s mammography AI system performed better than human readers. The same study also found that when the AI system participated in a double-reading process, the workload of the second reader was reduced by 88%.

Previous coverage by ZDNET highlighted a randomized trial involving 80,000 women, which demonstrated that both AI screenings and radiologist double screenings yielded comparable results in terms of false positives and cancer detection. The significance of AI in healthcare lies in its potential to reduce radiologist workload, allowing them to focus on more critical tasks such as patient care, while also improving healthcare access for a larger number of patients.

Overall, this collaboration between iCAD and Google Health aims to leverage AI technology to enhance breast health diagnostics, streamline workflows, and support improved patient care in the field of mammography.