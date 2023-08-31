Google Implements Generative AI-Based Search Features in India and Japan

Google is expanding its generative AI-powered search features to India and Japan as part of its Search Labs experiment. The company has been testing its Search Generative Experience (SGE), offering users AI-powered overviews, key points for articles, and local/travel recommendations in search results.

Users in India and Japan can now opt into the Search Labs experiment to access these generative AI features. Indian users will have the option to utilize the features in both English and Hindi, with voice input supported as well.

In addition to the generative AI features, Google is also introducing a new functionality in its search results. Relevant links will now be displayed in an AI-powered overview, hidden by a downward arrow in the summary. This feature will initially be rolled out in the US and will be made available in India and Japan in the coming weeks.

Google’s expansion of generative AI-based search features follows the trend of other tech companies, such as Microsoft, integrating this technology into their products. Furthermore, chipmakers Qualcomm and MediaTek have recently announced support for on-device generative AI tech, indicating that future smartphones in 2024 may offer even more advanced capabilities.

Overall, Google’s implementation of generative AI in search aims to enhance the user experience by providing more succinct and relevant information, ultimately improving search efficiency and accuracy.

Sources:

– Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority