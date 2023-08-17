Google’s DeepMind Testing AI-Powered Personal Life Coach

Google’s artificial intelligence arm, DeepMind, is currently testing a new tool that has the potential to become a “personal life coach.” The project utilizes generative AI to perform various personal and professional tasks such as providing life advice, generating ideas, offering planning instructions, and giving tutoring tips.

According to documents seen by the New York Times, the tool is being tested to determine how well it can handle intimate questions about individuals’ lives. For example, a user could potentially ask the AI chatbot how to politely decline attending a close friend’s destination wedding due to financial constraints.

One notable feature of the tool is its idea-creation capability, which provides suggestions and recommendations based on different situations. It can also teach and help improve various skills, such as running, and provide users with personalized meal and workout plans.

While chatbot technology has its benefits, AI experts have raised concerns about its potential dangers. There is an ongoing debate about the ethical implications of human relationships with chatbots, and calls for regulations and laws to address the rapid development of AI.

Dr. Christian Guttmann, an AI scientist and vice-president of engineering, decisioning, and AI at Pegasystems, stated the importance of building responsible relationships between humans and AI systems. He emphasized the need for safe and sound advice aligned with professional recommendations.

This recent project by DeepMind follows Google’s merger with DeepMind, which aimed to facilitate the development of more capable and responsible AI systems. The CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, highlighted the objective of creating a unit that promotes bold and responsible AI advancements.

A spokesperson from Google DeepMind stressed their commitment to building safe and helpful technology. They acknowledged ongoing evaluations of their research and products to ensure their effectiveness and safety. This project is part of their continuous efforts to advance AI technology and its applications in users’ daily lives.