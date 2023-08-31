Google Cloud Offers Llama 2 and Code Llama on Vertex AI

Google surprised attendees at the Google Cloud Next event by announcing that they would be offering Llama 2 and Code Llama from Meta, as well as Falcon LLM on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI. This decision by Google to offer Llama 2 is an unexpected move, as they are the only cloud service provider that hadn’t previously partnered with rival institutions to host open source LLM models.

The availability of Llama 2 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI is significant for enterprises who are looking for more options. Llama 2 is a highly sought-after large language model, being both open-sourced and commercially available. Google is the only cloud provider offering both adapter tuning and RLHF for Llama 2.

Despite being competitors, Meta and Google have set aside their rivalry when it comes to large language models. Meta is happy to provide Llama 2 to everyone and now with Google Cloud offering Llama 2, it seems like Meta has conquered every territory possible.

However, Google’s acceptance of Llama 2 raises questions about the capabilities of PaLM 2. Currently, Google Bard uses PaLM 2, but it may not be favored by enterprises due to its inability to be customized and its poor responses compared to ChatGPT.

Google claims to have a collection of over 100 models in its Model Garden, including enterprise-ready foundation model APIs, open source models, and task-specific models from Google and third parties. However, when it comes to large language models, quality outweighs quantity.

In response to Meta’s approach, OpenAI is also working on providing customization options for its models. OpenAI has introduced the GPT-3.5 Turbo API for fine-tuning and has partnered with Scale to further customize GPT-3.5.

The battle among cloud providers for hosting large language models is heating up. Microsoft Azure currently encompasses all OpenAI services, including GPT and DALL·E, while Microsoft also plans to offer AI model creation services using open-source models.

With Llama 2 now available on Google Cloud, it will be interesting to see which cloud provider will lead the LLM cloud game in the upcoming quarter. Additionally, the feasibility of creating Gemini, a competitor to GPT-5, is being questioned as both Google and OpenAI shift their focus to serving enterprises.

Furthermore, Google’s Codey now has a rival called Code Llama, and only time will tell which one will prove to be better for enterprise customers and developers.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]