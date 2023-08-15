Google’s AI-Powered Article Summaries Rolling Out for iOS and Android

Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) will now be able to summarize articles on the web, according to a recent blog post from Google. The SGE feature already offers summaries of search results, and now it aims to take it a step further by providing article summaries after users click on a link.

This new feature, called “SGE while browsing,” is currently being rolled out as an early experiment in Google’s opt-in Search Labs program. It will initially be available on the Google app for Android and iOS and will be introduced to the Chrome browser on desktop in the coming days.

To access the feature on the Google app, users will need to tap on an icon at the bottom of the screen, which will generate AI-generated “key points” from the article. However, this feature will only work on articles that are freely available to the public and will not function for paywalled websites.

Alongside this new article summarization capability, Google is also making other improvements to SGE. For example, for search queries related to science, economics, or history, users will be able to hover over specific words to get definitions or diagrams related to the topic. Additionally, Google is enhancing the understanding of SGE’s summaries for coding information.

Google introduced SGE during the Google I/O conference in May and has been continually refining it since then. The company has received positive user feedback and aims to develop it into an integral part of the search experience.

