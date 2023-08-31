Google Introduces AI-powered Search Generative Experience in India

Google has launched its Search Generative Experience (SGE) in India, as part of its efforts to reimagine its core search engine business amidst increased competition from rivals like Microsoft. SGE is an opt-in experiment that utilizes generative AI to provide a more interactive and informative search experience. Users can access this feature by tapping the Labs icon in the Google app or Chrome desktop. The AI-generated search results page includes a snapshot with a topic summary and links for further exploration. Users can also ask follow-up questions or choose from suggested queries to engage in a conversational mode. Traditional search results and sponsored ads will still appear on the page.

To cater to its India-based users, Google has introduced specific features within the AI search experience. These include the ability to listen to responses through Text-To-Speech and the option to ask follow-up questions using voice commands. Users in Hindi-speaking states also have the option to toggle between English and Hindi responses. Google plans to collect feedback and iterate on the SGE over the next few months. It will ensure that the experience is simpler, smarter, and faster for users.

While the AI search experience is currently limited to certain query types, Google aims to expand its functionality in the future. The company envisions a search engine that can quickly deliver comprehensive information, uncover new insights, and simplify the search process. This experiment is indicative of Google’s commitment to evolve its search engine to align with changing consumer behavior, which is increasingly conversational and reliant on AI advancements.

Overall, Google’s AI-powered search experience in India showcases the company’s dedication to innovation and improving user satisfaction. As competition in the search engine market intensifies, Google is leveraging generative AI to offer a more comprehensive and interactive search experience. With India being a key market for these developments, Google is actively working to enhance its search capabilities and cater to the needs of Indian users. The AI search experience is a glimpse into the future of search engine evolution, where AI technology plays a significant role in delivering fast, relevant, and personalized results.

