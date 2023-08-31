Google Expands AI-Powered Search Experience to India and Japan

Google has announced the expansion of its Search Generative Experience (SGE) with generative AI capabilities to India and Japan. This marks the first international rollout of Google’s experimental AI search feature beyond the United States.

SGE was introduced earlier this year and aims to provide users with AI-generated overviews, examples, and follow-up recommendations to quickly understand search topics. It allows for more natural and conversational searches. Early user feedback in the U.S. has been positive, with younger users particularly appreciating the conversational nature of SGE. Users also reported that SGE enabled them to ask questions they hadn’t thought of before.

Google’s decision to launch SGE in India and Japan is part of its efforts to bring generative AI to more search users globally. Users in India will have the added feature of toggling between English and Hindi language results. Voice input is supported in both languages, and accessibility has been enhanced by allowing users in India to listen to SGE responses in Hindi.

In Japan, SGE will be available for Japanese language queries. Google plans to expand language support for SGE as it rolls out to more countries. Search ads will continue to populate dedicated slots to ensure a sustained revenue stream, as in the U.S.

To improve the visibility of web sources, Google has added clickable arrows to SGE overviews. Users can click these arrows to see web pages relevant to specific facts or statements. This feature will initially launch in the U.S., followed by a rollout in Japan and India in the coming weeks.

Google acknowledges that the generative AI in Search is still experimental. The company is committed to refining its systems and gathering user feedback. Driving traffic to relevant websites remains a priority for Google, striking a balance between AI-powered overviews and conventional search results.

The expansion of SGE to India and Japan represents an important step in bringing the AI-powered search experience to more countries. Based on learnings from these launches, Google plans to introduce the feature to additional countries in the future. Users can sign up to try SGE in Google’s Search Labs and access it on mobile apps and desktop browsers.

