Google Reportedly Developing AI for Life Advice

According to a recent report from The New York Times, Google is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can offer helpful life advice to individuals going through difficult times. The project is the result of the merger between Google’s DeepMind research lab and its Brain AI team, indicating the company’s commitment to leading the field of AI.

Google has reportedly tested the AI technology with various assignments, including providing life advice, ideas, planning instructions, and tutoring tips in both professional and personal scenarios. One example mentioned in the report involves a user who wants to attend a close friend’s wedding but cannot afford the travel costs. Google has been exploring how to answer such queries using AI.

The AI tool could also help users improve their skills through tutoring and assist in creating financial budgets or meal plans through its planning function.

This move by Google represents a significant shift in the company’s approach. Previously, an internal Google slide deck had cautioned against becoming too emotionally attached to AI tools. Safety experts also expressed concerns that relying on AI for life advice may result in diminished well-being and a loss of agency. However, Google’s recent efforts signal a change in strategy.

Additionally, Google is reportedly working on other AI-based tools, such as generating scientific and creative writing, assisting journalists in writing headlines, and extracting patterns from text. These projects were previously criticized by Google itself for potentially “deskilling” creative writers through the use of generative AI.

While it remains uncertain whether these tools will become reality, Google’s focus on leading the AI race raises questions about the company’s priorities and the potential impact on user well-being.