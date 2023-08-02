Google Assistant to Get Revamped with Generative AI

Google plans to revitalize its Google Assistant by incorporating generative AI, according to an email obtained by Axios. The project is already underway, with some team members working on it. Google’s Vice President, Peeyush Ranjan, and Director of Product, Duke Dukellis, expressed their excitement about leveraging generative AI to enhance the capabilities of the Assistant.

The Google Assistant will utilize technology similar to ChatGPT, enabling it to optimize its assisting abilities, understand natural language prompts better, and expand its range of capabilities. This move aims to evolve traditional voice assistants and make them more relevant in today’s rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence.

As a result of this project, the Assistant team will undergo restructuring, which will involve the elimination of a “small number” of roles, as mentioned in the email. Additionally, Google’s Services and Surfaces team will merge, accompanied by some leadership changes.

Notably, Amazon is also working on updating its voice assistant, Alexa. In April, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced plans to revamp Alexa using a more capable large language model. This highlights the growing competition in the market of voice assistants and the ongoing effort to improve their capabilities.

By incorporating generative AI, Google aims to position its Google Assistant as a supercharged virtual assistant, capable of providing enhanced user experiences and transforming how people interact with technology.