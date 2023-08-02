Google to Enhance Google Assistant with Generative AI

Google plans to revitalize its Google Assistant by incorporating generative AI, as revealed in an email obtained by Axios. The team has already started working on the project, recognizing the potential of generative AI to significantly transform people’s lives. Google Vice President Peeyush Ranjan and Director of Product Duke Dukellis expressed excitement about exploring what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM (Large Language Model) technology, would look like.

By leveraging technology similar to ChatGPT, the Google Assistant aims to optimize its assisting abilities, improve its understanding of natural language prompts, and expand its range of capabilities. This move indicates Google’s intention to bring its voice assistant up to speed with newer, more advanced competitors in the market.

The project will also lead to a restructuring within the Assistant team, resulting in the elimination of a “small number” of roles. Additionally, Google’s Services and Surfaces team will merge, and there will be some changes in leadership. These adjustments reflect Google’s commitment to enhancing and evolving the Assistant to meet the changing needs of users.

Amazon, too, is updating its voice assistant, Alexa. In April, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced plans to revamp Alexa with a more advanced large language model. This competitive landscape suggests that voice assistants have evolved beyond being seen as mere novelties and are now being recognized as powerful tools for everyday life.

As digital assistants continue to evolve, the integration of generative AI technology by Google and other companies will likely result in a new era of voice assistants that can perform even more complex tasks, provide personalized experiences, and serve as reliable companions in various aspects of daily life.