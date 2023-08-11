CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Developing AI Writing and Editing Feature for Chromebooks

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 11, 2023
Google is reportedly working on an AI writing and editing feature for Chromebooks, building on the company’s existing momentum in generative AI tools. Currently, Google offers AI-powered features such as “Write for me” and “Help me write” in Gmail and Google Docs, while the consumer-focused Google Messages recently gained a “Magic Compose” feature for rewriting or drafting replies based on conversation context.

Based on recent research, it appears that ChromeOS may be the next Google product to integrate AI. The company has been actively working on a project with multiple codenames, including “Orca,” “Mako,” and “Manta.” The specific details of the project remain secretive, but it is expected to involve AI integration.

According to the code, the “Orca” feature will appear in ChromeOS’s right-click menu and will open the “Mako” UI in a bubble over the screen when editing a body of text. “Mako” has three core tasks: requesting AI-rewritten versions of text, offering preset text queries as example prompts, and inserting the rewritten text.

However, the AI rewriting process does not occur locally on the Chromebook. Instead, the “Manta” component sends the original text and prompt to Google’s servers, which return the AI-enhanced version. As with other AI writing tools, explicit consent is required before sending any writing to Google’s servers.

While the code does not explicitly mention generative AI, the mention of “Copy Suggestions” suggests that ChromeOS is preparing AI suggestions and rewrites. This AI assistant, once incorporated into ChromeOS, will be available to improve text written in various apps, including Google Messages, social media platforms, and messaging apps.

The launch of this AI tool for Chromebooks may coincide with the release of ChromeOS version 118 in mid-October, although it could take additional months to fully launch. There are indications that Google may initially make this feature exclusive to Chromebook X devices, as part of its effort to distinguish high-quality ChromeOS hardware. However, this could mean that most current Chromebooks may not have access to this potential AI tool.

