Google and Universal Music Negotiating Deal on Licensing AI-Generated Songs

Google and Universal Music are currently in talks to establish a licensing agreement regarding the usage of artists’ voices and melodies in artificial intelligence (AI)-generated songs. The negotiations center around the development of a tool that would allow fans to create AI-generated music while ensuring that copyright owners receive appropriate compensation. Artists will have the option to participate in this process.

Although the discussions are in the early stages and there are no immediate plans for a product launch, they reflect a growing trend in which fans use AI programs to create deepfake music that emulates the voices and style of prominent artists. These AI-generated tracks often involve unauthorized usage of artists’ voices, resulting in content that can mimic existing songs or create entirely new material.

Platforms like TikTok have seen an influx of viral videos featuring convincingly mimicked AI-made tracks. However, Universal Music Group recently removed a song from streaming platforms that featured AI-generated vocals resembling those of Drake and the Weeknd. The track initially gained popularity on TikTok, garnering 15 million views, and later accumulated over 600,000 streams on Spotify. Artists like Drake, who frequently become targets of deepfake songs, have expressed frustration and concern over these unauthorized reproductions.

The negotiations between Google and Universal come at a time when the music industry is grappling with the impact of AI technology on artists’ voices. Record labels have raised concerns about intellectual property rights and the protection of artists’ creative work. Warner Music Group’s CEO, Robert Kyncl, emphasized the importance of giving artists a choice in relation to AI-generated music, stating that protecting an artist’s voice is vital for their livelihood and persona.

Legal experts also stress the need for copyright protection in this context. Rosie Burbidge, an intellectual property partner at Gunnercooke LLP, notes that if the music itself is AI-generated and can be linked to specific copyrighted works, there is a stronger basis for copyright infringement claims.

Overall, the negotiations between Google and Universal Music reflect the music industry’s efforts to address the challenges posed by AI-generated music while still allowing for creativity and fair compensation for artists.