Google and Universal Music in Talks for Licensing AI-Generated Music

Google and Universal Music, along with other music companies, are reportedly in negotiations to license artists’ voices and melodies for songs generated by artificial intelligence (AI). This development comes at a time when the music industry is facing new challenges and opportunities in monetizing AI-generated deepfake songs.

Technology that can convincingly replicate the voices of established artists has been a pressing concern for music corporations. In response, Google and Universal Music are said to be in early talks to allow fans to create tracks using AI-generated voices legally, while ensuring copyright owners are compensated. Artists will have the option to participate.

AI-generated songs that mimic the voices of famous artists like Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash have already gained popularity. The next step is to bring these AI-generated songs into a framework that can be monetized.

However, there is a fine line between innovation and infringement in the age of AI-generated music. Some musicians are concerned that their work may be diluted by fake versions of their songs and voices, while others, like electronic artist Grimes, have embraced the technology.

For Google, developing a music product powered by AI could help the company compete with rivals, such as Meta, who are also working on AI audio products. However, licensing and copyright in the realm of AI-generated music are complex issues that need to be carefully navigated.

In unrelated news, Google introduced MusicLM in January, an experimental tool that allows users to generate synthetic music based on text prompts. Users can explore different versions of a song and vote on their preference, aiding in the refinement of the model. MusicLM has certain constraints, and specific requests mentioning artists or including vocals will not be produced.

Meta, on the other hand, announced AudioCraft, a new tool for musicians and sound designers that aims to shape how we produce and consume audio and music. AudioCraft consists of three primary models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. Meta is open-sourcing these models to drive the field of AI-generated audio and music forward.

The negotiations between Google, Universal Music, and other music companies, as well as the developments by Meta, signify significant advancements in AI-generated music. These initiatives open doors for music professionals, enthusiasts, and content creators to explore new creative horizons. They also offer insights into the future direction of AI in music and the potential opportunities and risks that come with it.