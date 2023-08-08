Google and Universal Music in Talks to License Artists’ Melodies and Voices for AI-Generated Songs

Google and Universal Music are currently engaged in discussions to license artists’ melodies and voices for songs generated by artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership aims to address the music industry’s challenge of monetizing the use of AI technology and the rise of generative AI, which has resulted in the creation of “deepfake” songs that convincingly mimic established artists’ voices, lyrics, or sound without their consent.

The goal of these discussions is to develop a legitimate tool for fans to create AI-generated tracks and ensure that the owners of the copyrights are properly compensated. Artists will have the option to opt in to this initiative. Warner Music, the third-largest music label, is also reportedly in talks with Google about a similar product.

Music executives compare the rise of AI-generated songs to the early days of YouTube when users added popular songs to their videos, leading to copyright infringement issues. Ultimately, YouTube and the music industry established a system that pays the industry approximately $2 billion annually for user-generated videos. Now, as AI gains traction, concerns have arisen among big stars about their work being diluted by fake versions of their songs and voices.

While some artists express anxiety and describe cloned tracks as “demonic,” others like Grimes have embraced the technology and even offered to let people use her voice in AI-generated songs. Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music, believes that with the right framework in place, AI could enable fans to pay homage to their favorite artists through user-driven content, including cover versions and mash-ups.

For Google, creating a music product involving AI would help the company compete with rivals like Microsoft, which has heavily invested in AI technology. In April, Universal Music urged streaming platforms to prevent AI services from scraping their songs without permission or payment. They specifically requested Spotify and Apple to restrict access to their music catalog for developers training AI technology.

While Google previewed an AI-powered music software earlier this year and released an experimental tool called MusicLM, both companies declined to comment on the current discussions.