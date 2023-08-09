The Growing Influence of Artificial Intelligence in Pop Music

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in pop music is reaching a pivotal point, making it increasingly accessible for fans to imitate the voices, delivery styles, and lyrics of famous artists. An emerging trend on platforms like YouTube showcases AI cover versions, which are deepfake approximations of renowned singers, often posthumously. Whether this phenomenon is viewed as an entertaining diversion or a portent of the future, it appears to be unstoppable. As a result, record labels and tech platforms are seeking ways to monetize this trend.

According to The Financial Times, Google and Universal Music are currently in negotiations to establish a partnership aimed at licensing out the music in Universal’s catalog for AI purposes. Although an agreement or product launch is yet to be finalized, the objective is to enable fans to create AI-generated music based on the voices of Universal artists, while ensuring copyright owners are appropriately compensated. Similar discussions are also taking place between Warner Music and Google, and Sony already boasts an executive dedicated to AI.

The proposed system would allow artists to decide whether they wish to opt in or not. Grimes, for instance, has shown early support by offering to share royalties with producers who utilize AI versions of her voice. Label executives perceive the rise of AI as akin to the early days of YouTube, where takedown orders were initially issued against videos featuring copyrighted music. However, a system has since been established, resulting in the music industry earning $20 billion annually from synchronizations on YouTube.

Earlier this year, a song titled “Heart On My Sleeve” gained viral popularity by employing AI to mimic the voices of Drake and The Weeknd. Unfortunately, Universal compelled its removal from streaming services. In a potential future, all parties involved, including labels, tech companies, artists, and AI users, could profit from songs created using AI, such as “Heart On My Sleeve.”

Warner Music’s CEO, Robert Kyncl, recently expressed to investors that such a system could allow fans to pay homage to their favorite artists by generating user-driven content, including new cover versions and mash-ups. Although Google has showcased generative AI software capable of creating music based on vague prompts, it has yet to be commercially available.

In conclusion, the influence of AI in pop music continues to grow. As negotiations progress between record labels and tech giants, the possibility of commercializing AI-generated music becomes increasingly likely, transforming what was once viewed as a potential threat into a new avenue of monetization and creative expression.