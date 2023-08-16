Google Partners with iCAD to Enhance Cancer Screening with AI Technology

Google has joined forces with medical technology leader iCAD to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into cancer screening and care. The collaboration involves integrating Google’s advanced deep learning technology into iCAD’s ProFound Breast Health Suite for mammography reading. Once approved by regulators, Google’s AI could serve as an independent reader, analyzing mammograms and detecting breast cancer with exceptional speed and accuracy.

Traditionally, two radiologists review each mammogram. However, the shortage of radiologists globally has made this approach challenging. By incorporating Google’s AI capabilities into ProFound Detection, iCAD aims to offer a single-reader alternative. This solution will help healthcare organizations improve the efficiency of their radiology departments and manage their workload more effectively.

ProFound Detection, iCAD’s cancer detection tool, rapidly scans mammograms and identifies suspicious areas for further examination by radiologists. Studies have shown that it significantly improves accuracy by reducing false positives and unnecessary recalls while speeding up reading time.

This partnership builds upon a previous agreement signed in November, which aimed to combine the breast cancer detection expertise of both companies. Google’s AI has proven its effectiveness by outperforming expert radiologists in reading mammograms, achieving an 11.5% higher accuracy score than human readers on average.

By combining Google’s AI with iCAD’s solutions, access to potentially life-saving technology will be expanded for women globally. Additionally, iCAD will offer free cancer screening to underserved groups in certain countries, reflecting their commitment to ensuring that where one lives does not determine whether one lives.

The rise of AI in healthcare has opened up new possibilities. For instance, scientists have used AI to develop CancerGPT, a model that predicts how different drug combinations might affect rare human tissues found in cancer patients. This has the potential to revolutionize experimental cancer treatments and assess the risks of specific drugs in cancer therapy.

With AI’s assistance, the ability to detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes worldwide is promising. This technology partnership between Google and iCAD levels the playing field, giving every woman the best chance of detecting cancer at an early stage.