Adaptive Computation in Neural Networks: A New Model Introduced by Google

While humans have the ability to adapt their thinking and responses based on different situations, neural networks are limited by fixed functions and inputs. They consistently perform the same function regardless of the complexity of the samples.

Researchers have been working on addressing this issue by incorporating adaptivity into machine learning systems. Adaptivity refers to the ability of a system to adjust its behavior in response to changes in the scenario or environment.

Traditional neural networks have fixed functions and computation capacity, but models with adaptive and dynamic computation can adjust the computational budget for each input based on its complexity. This adaptive computation is appealing as it allows for different numbers of computational steps for different inputs, which is important for solving problems requiring modeling hierarchies of different depths. It also provides greater flexibility in processing new inputs.

Google researchers have introduced a new model called AdaTape that utilizes adaptive computation. AdaTape is simple to implement and directly incorporates adaptivity into the input sequence. It uses an adaptive tape reading mechanism to determine various tape tokens added to each input based on its complexity.

AdaTape is based on the Transformer architecture and uses a dynamic set of tokens to create an elastic input sequence. It also uses a vector representation to represent each input and selects a variable-sized sequence of tape tokens dynamically.

AdaTape employs a “tape bank” to store candidate tape tokens, which interact with the model through the adaptive tape reading mechanism to select a variable-size sequence of tokens. The researchers used two different methods for creating the tape bank: an input-driven bank and a learnable bank.

The researchers tested AdaTape and found that it outperforms baselines incorporating recurrence within its input selection mechanism. It provides an inductive bias that enables the implicit maintenance of a counter, which is not possible in standard Transformers.

AdaTape was also evaluated on image classification tasks and was found to perform better than alternative adaptive transformer baselines in terms of both quality and cost tradeoff.

This new model shows promise in enhancing the capabilities of neural networks by incorporating adaptivity into their computations. Further research in this area could lead to more efficient and flexible machine learning systems.