How AI is reducing the impact of contrails

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
How AI is reducing the impact of contrails

Over a six-month period, 70 pilots from American Airlines implemented Google’s AI-based predictions to avoid flying through altitudes that were likely to form contrails. These predictions were cross-referenced with Breakthrough Energy’s open-source contrail models. The result was a decrease in contrails by 54%, confirmed by data and satellite imagery. This shows that the aviation sector can reduce its climate impact by simply choosing more sustainable flight paths for commercial flights.

However, this avoidance of contrail formation led to a 2% increase in fuel consumption for the airplanes. This suggests that only a limited number of flights should be redirected to avoid areas of high humidity. By doing so, the overall fuel impact across an airline’s flights could be as low as 0.3%.

The use of AI to address contrail formation provides a cost-effective method for the aviation sector to reduce its environmental impact. It also allows for potential savings of around US$5-25/tonne CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent).

It is important to note that the article included some unrelated information about sustainability magazines, events, and the services offered by BizClik, a global B2B digital media platform. These have been removed as they are not relevant to the topic at hand.

