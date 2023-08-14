How AI is reducing the impact of contrails

Over a six-month period, 70 pilots from American Airlines implemented Google’s AI-based predictions to avoid flying through altitudes that were likely to form contrails. These predictions were cross-referenced with Breakthrough Energy’s open-source contrail models. The result was a decrease in contrails by 54%, confirmed by data and satellite imagery. This shows that the aviation sector can reduce its climate impact by simply choosing more sustainable flight paths for commercial flights.

However, this avoidance of contrail formation led to a 2% increase in fuel consumption for the airplanes. This suggests that only a limited number of flights should be redirected to avoid areas of high humidity. By doing so, the overall fuel impact across an airline’s flights could be as low as 0.3%.

The use of AI to address contrail formation provides a cost-effective method for the aviation sector to reduce its environmental impact. It also allows for potential savings of around US$5-25/tonne CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent).

