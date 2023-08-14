The Google Ads AI Assistant: A New Tool to Help Users

Google Ads has introduced a new AI assistant in open beta that aims to assist users in finding answers and resolving account issues within the platform. This tool is currently being tested by select users who have been invited to provide feedback on its performance.

While the AI assistant is a promising addition, it comes with a disclaimer acknowledging that it is still learning and may make mistakes. Users are encouraged to provide feedback to help improve its accuracy. It is important to note that this tool is in its early stages and may provide incorrect or inappropriate content.

Google has sent emails to invited users, offering them the opportunity to try out the new feature and share their feedback. This feedback will be used to enhance the quality and accuracy of the AI-generated content. However, if users choose not to use the AI assistant, they can still find answers and assistance in the Google Ads help guide.

As AI technology continues to advance, marketers are urged to explore its potential and integrate it into their daily work strategies. However, it is crucial to be aware of the limitations and potential risks associated with relying solely on AI tools that are still in development.

For more information on maximizing the benefits of Google Ads, marketers can refer to Google Ads’ Best Practice guide, which provides valuable insights and recommendations. Additionally, adding Search Engine Land to your Google News feed can keep you updated on the latest developments in the search marketing industry.