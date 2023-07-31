Google Ads Launches Auto-Generated Advertisements with AI Technology

Google Ads has introduced the ability for advertisers and businesses to auto-generate advertisements on its platform. Using Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), Google Ads can now create campaign workflows based on prompts given by marketers. This technology allows Google Ads to learn from the performance of landing pages, successful queries, and approved headlines to generate new creatives.

A McKinsey study found that marketing and sales experience the biggest revenue effects from AI. In an effort to leverage this technology, Google introduced Gen AI tools during its Google I/O event in May. Brands like Myntra, Samsung, HDFC, and Tata AIG have already seen up to 18% higher conversions by incorporating AI into their marketing strategies.

One of the tools introduced is Performance Max, which combines various AI technologies for bidding, budget optimization, audience targeting, creative development, and attribution, among others.

Privacy and data protection have been a growing concern, with rising regulations around the world. In a survey conducted in 11 Asia-Pacific markets, 8 out of 10 consumers recognized the importance of online privacy and the security of their personal information. Google recognized this concern and unveiled enhanced privacy features, such as Privacy Sandbox for web and Android, while also introducing generative capabilities for its ads business.

Google is committed to addressing concerns raised by the EU Commission regarding its ads business and avoiding conflicts of interest between consumers and advertisers. The company has been actively working on AI tools for over a decade and aims to continue supporting businesses in leveraging tools like AI to deliver the desired outcomes.

To support small businesses, Google introduced AI tools during its annual Google I/O conference. These tools aim to scale small businesses and help them compete in the internet economy, which is projected to grow six times to $1 trillion in the next decade.

Google is also focusing on the publishing industry, as news publishers are embracing generative AI for content creation and optimization.

Overall, Google Ads’ auto-generated advertisements with AI technology aim to provide advertisers and businesses with more efficient and effective campaign workflows, ultimately enhancing their marketing efforts and driving better results.