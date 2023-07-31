Auto-Generated Advertisements Now Available on Google Ads Platform

Google Ads has announced the introduction of auto-generated advertisements on its platform, utilizing Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI). Marketers can now prompt the system with specific business requirements, and Google Ads will create campaign workflows accordingly. By analyzing landing pages, successful queries, and approved headlines, the platform can generate entirely new creatives. This innovation is expected to have a significant impact on revenue, as a McKinsey study shows that AI has the greatest reported revenue effects in the field of marketing and sales.

During the Google I/O event, Dan Taylor, vice president of global ads at Google, discussed the Gen AI tools introduced for marketers and advertisers. Performance Max, for example, combines various AI technologies to enhance bidding, budget optimization, audience targeting, creatives, and attribution. Major brands like Myntra, Samsung, HDFC, and Tata AIG reported up to 18% higher conversions by incorporating AI into their marketing strategies.

In addition to AI advancements, Google emphasized its commitment to privacy amid increasing privacy regulations globally. A survey conducted across 11 Asia-Pacific markets revealed that 8 out of 10 consumers recognize the importance of online privacy and the security of their personal information. Taylor highlighted the fact that 70% of these consumers would disengage with a brand if their trust in data privacy was violated.

In response to privacy concerns, Google introduced enhanced privacy features such as the Privacy Sandbox for web and Android. The company aims to balance privacy protection with business interests by developing internet and app experiences that prioritize privacy without compromising results.

Google is also actively collaborating with the EU Commission to address concerns surrounding its ads business, striving to find a resolution that benefits both consumers and advertisers.

Taylor emphasized that Google has been at the forefront of AI innovation for over a decade and remains committed to supporting Indian businesses in leveraging AI tools to achieve desired outcomes. With Google products studio, businesses can create customized product images at no cost, eliminating the need for expensive photoshoots.

Furthermore, Taylor mentioned that news publishers are embracing generative AI, recognizing its potential for content creation and optimization.

As AI continues to evolve and impact various sectors, Google’s ongoing investment in AI tools positions the company as a leader in assisting consumers and businesses alike.