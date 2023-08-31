Google Enhances AI-Generated Search Summaries with Webpage Links

Google has made updates to its AI-generated search summaries in Search Generative Experience (SGE), adding more webpage links to provide users with easier access to supporting information. Previously, users had to scroll below the summary to find links to source pages, but this enhancement allows them to visit the relevant webpages directly from the topic overview.

In testing, Google found that users found the SGE experience to be simpler and more intuitive when links were accessible within the generated summaries. By clicking on an arrow icon next to the information in SGE’s topic overviews, users are taken to a selection of relevant pages.

This update comes as Google expands the availability of SGE to India and Japan, following months of testing in the United States. However, the expanded selection of webpage links in topic overviews is currently exclusive to the U.S.

Google emphasizes that SGE is designed to complement traditional search results, rather than replace them. The company acknowledges the concerns raised about generative AI and potential misinformation, and linking facts directly to credible sources is one way Google addresses these concerns. The company reassures users that the experimental nature of generative AI means that Google will continue to test different ways of presenting results and listen to user feedback.

Early feedback on SGE has been positive, with high satisfaction scores reported among younger demographics. The AI-generated topic overviews provided by SGE are said to help users gain a better understanding of topics faster, gain new perspectives, and efficiently accomplish tasks. Users appreciate the suggested follow-up questions that refine their search and find that generative AI in Search enables them to ask longer and more conversational queries.

Google intends to expand the availability of SGE to more countries in the future. The feature is now available in India and Japan, with Japanese users able to access it in their local language and Indian users having the option to use English or Hindi languages. This expansion reflects Google’s commitment to providing everyday help through generative AI in Search.

