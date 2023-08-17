CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Sakana AI Co-Founder, Llion Jones, Leaves Google to Pursue Generative AI Research

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Llion Jones, a former co-author of Google’s Transformers research paper, has decided to leave the company after almost 12 years to co-found Sakana AI, a generative AI research lab in Tokyo. Jones joins fellow ex-Google research scientist, David Ha, who is the CEO of Sakana AI.
Jones and his co-authors of the Transformers paper, which played a key role in the development of generative artificial intelligence, have all left Google. Jones explained that while he has no grievances towards Google, he felt that the company’s size hindered him from pursuing the work he wanted to focus on. He mentioned that the bureaucracy within the company made it difficult for him to accomplish his goals.
As a key figure in the field, Jones’ 2017 paper at Google introduced innovations that were later utilized by OpenAI in the creation of the viral chatbot, ChatGPT, which utilized the Transformers architecture. Jones emphasized that at Sakana AI, they are exploring nature-inspired methods to find alternative approaches to generative AI instead of relying on massive models.
Jones joined Google in 2012 and started researching machine intelligence and natural language understanding in 2015. He expressed that while researching and building products at Google, he faced challenges related to accessing resources and data, which diverted his attention from research.
Google is now rushing to incorporate generative AI, including large language models (LLMs), into its products like the search engine and YouTube. However, Jones believes that Google’s focus on this technology limits innovation and creativity.
Both Jones and Ha have expressed their opinions about OpenAI, stating that it has become bureaucratic and lacks true innovation. They believe that OpenAI has taken research performed at Google and scaled it up without sharing the developments with the community.
Sakana AI has already brought on a part-time researcher from academia and plans to hire more employees in the future. As for adding other former Google employees, Ha mentioned that they have not done so yet.

