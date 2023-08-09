GoodNotes 6: New Features and Enhancements

GoodNotes, the popular note-taking app, is launching GoodNotes 6, its biggest update in four years. The new version is packed with features designed to win and retain customers.

One of the standout features of GoodNotes 6 is its AI-powered handwriting recognition. In addition to recognizing handwriting, the app can now suggest corrections and rewrite words in your own handwriting. The app has worked closely with Apple to leverage the neural engine in Apple devices to enhance this feature. Currently, the handwriting spellcheck supports English, Spanish, German, and Dutch.

GoodNotes 6 also introduces experimental word autocomplete for handwriting in English. After users write at least three characters, the app suggests potential word completions. The company aims to offer full word prediction in the future.

The latest version of GoodNotes also introduces gesture-based actions, such as “scribble to erase” and “circle to Lasso.” It also includes a new library view for easier organization, dynamic notebook templates, and improved audio recording support.

While the app is available for free, there are limitations on access and features. Users can only access three notebooks and a limited set of features. To unlock full access, users can opt for an annual subscription at $9.99 or make a one-time payment of $29.99.

GoodNotes is not only focusing on enhancing the iPad app but also improving the typing experience across all platforms. The app now features AI-driven writing features that allow users to extend or condense text, modify tone, or paraphrase content. These AI models are safe for all ages, making them suitable for students who use GoodNotes.

In addition to these updates, GoodNotes is expanding its revenue streams. The company has introduced a marketplace for digital stationery, offering stickers, subject-specific revision notes, planners, and various paper and card templates. Some items will be free for subscribers, while others will be available as in-app purchases.

GoodNotes is also targeting the educational sector with new modules tailored for students. These include SAT Math practice courses and English and Chinese courses for The Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE). The app has developed an AI-driven math assistant that can recognize handwritten equations and guide students through challenges.

While GoodNotes has no immediate plans to raise more capital, it is focused on refining its educational features. The company is also considering developing features for enterprise customers with document management needs.

With over 21 million monthly users, GoodNotes is now exploring versions for Android and Windows to ensure a seamless experience across platforms.