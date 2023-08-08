Gomboc.ai Raises $5.2 Million in Seed Funding for AI-powered Cloud Infrastructure Remediation Platform

Gomboc.ai, an AI-powered cloud infrastructure remediation platform, has successfully completed a Seed round of funding, raising $5.2 million. The round was led by Glilot Capital and Hetz Ventures, with participation from strategic angel investors. The funding will be utilized to accelerate product development, establish a go-to-market strategy, and meet the growing demand for the platform.

The platform offered by Gomboc.ai is already being utilized by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies. It aims to deliver true remediation by using AI to provide immediate and context-aware remediations. Unlike other security platforms that focus on identifying and prioritizing issues, Gomboc.ai’s approach is to present the solution to DevOps teams for approval, allowing for efficient and effective remediation.

Gomboc.ai has developed a deterministic AI engine that generates precise and secure infrastructure as code. The engine is trained regularly and has a comprehensive understanding of cloud providers. This enables security teams to enforce cloud security policies, while DevOps teams can quickly deploy remediations. The platform also helps reduce backlogs by continuously pushing fixes for DevOps teams. It works seamlessly with popular infrastructure as code and produces accurate code that aligns with organizations’ cloud environments.

The platform’s unique approach to cloud security and AI has received praise from industry experts. Kobi Samboursky, Founder and Managing Partner at Glilot Capital Partners, described Gomboc.ai’s strategy as “refreshing and logical.” He believes that the platform will become essential for every Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Gomboc.ai was co-founded by Ian Amit and Jonathan Desrocher. Amit, the CEO, has extensive experience in cybersecurity, having served as CSO at Cimpress and Rapid7. Desrocher, the CTO, held leadership roles at AWS and Bridgewater Associates. Their expertise in AI and problem-solving has enabled them to develop a solution that addresses both security and DevOps goals.

In addition to its remediation capabilities, Gomboc.ai also simplifies the management and security of cloud infrastructure across single and multi-cloud environments with its drag-and-drop policy creation feature.