GoDaddy Launches Instant Video Feature to Empower Small Business Owners

GoDaddy, the popular web hosting and domain registration company, has introduced Instant Video, a new AI-powered feature within the GoDaddy Studio app. This feature aims to assist small business owners in becoming confident content creators and meeting the growing demand for video-based digital marketing and social commerce.

GoDaddy Studio already offers a range of resources for entrepreneurs to create visually appealing content for their websites, social media, and marketing efforts. With thousands of templates available, small business owners can design professional assets that enhance customer engagement and drive sales.

Laka Sriram, Vice President of Product Management for GoDaddy, highlighted the significance of branded video marketing in online visibility. The AI-powered Instant Video feature simplifies the process of creating social media and video content, even for those without technical expertise. By leveraging this technology, entrepreneurs can optimize their presence on social media platforms, which often favor video content, to grow their businesses.

The addition of AI technology enables GoDaddy Studio customers to select the most relevant video style and create watermark-free, influencer-quality videos. The app also employs AI to automatically generate slogans based on uploaded video clips or images. Users with no prior design experience can seamlessly incorporate their video and photo content into GoDaddy Studio’s built-in library.

As part of a partnership with Melodie, GoDaddy Studio offers royalty-free music options, supporting independent artists worldwide. Additionally, entrepreneurs using the app can now purchase domain names directly within the platform and access a free version of Website Builder, with the option to upgrade to a matching email address.

GoDaddy Studio PRO users gain additional access to stock photos and videos, encouraging experimentation with licensed music and pre-designed transitions to enhance social media engagement.

The new features are now available exclusively in the GoDaddy Studio app for iOS and Android. Small business owners interested in creating their own Instant Videos can download GoDaddy Studio and begin using the feature. More information can be found on the GoDaddy website.

To explore further AI innovations by GoDaddy and how they can benefit businesses, visit www.godaddy.ai.

About GoDaddy:

GoDaddy supports millions of entrepreneurs globally by providing tools and services for starting, growing, and scaling businesses. From domain registration to website building, attracting customers, and facilitating online payments, GoDaddy offers an all-in-one platform for microbusiness owners. Expert assistance is available 24/7 to help entrepreneurs manage their businesses effectively. To learn more, visit www.GoDaddy.com.