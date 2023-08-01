GoDaddy Unveils AI-Powered WordPress Hosting Innovations

In a few weeks, WordCamp US, the biggest WordPress event of the year, will take place, and GoDaddy will be present to showcase its latest innovations in WordPress Hosting. GoDaddy’s new Managed WordPress product integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to assist designers and developers in saving time on various tasks.

One of the key features of GoDaddy Managed WordPress is AI-powered site building. By answering a few simple questions, users can have a fully built starter site with included images. Additionally, GoDaddy’s virtual assistant, The Hub by GoDaddy Pro, uses AI to enhance customer interaction. It generates client communications, offers business advice, and helps troubleshoot website errors, thereby improving developer productivity.

This integration of GoDaddy Managed WordPress and generative AI is seen as an incredible combination that empowers designers and developers. It enables them to save time and effortlessly create diverse content. GoDaddy aims to bring the latest technology to customers in intuitive and user-friendly ways.

The onboarding process for building a WordPress site has been revolutionized by GoDaddy. Users simply answer a few questions about their business and site goals, and GoDaddy AI takes over to automatically create a website with content and images. Users still maintain full control and can review and make edits before publishing the site.

GoDaddy AI is also a prominent feature in The Hub by GoDaddy Pro, facilitating customer proposals, providing advice on web development, generating website content, and managing client communications. This AI-powered tool assists web professionals throughout their design and development projects.

To experience these features and more, attendees can visit GoDaddy’s booth at WordCamp US in Maryland on August 25-26. Additionally, businesses interested in GoDaddy’s AI innovations can explore their website at www.godaddy.ai.

About GoDaddy: GoDaddy serves millions of entrepreneurs around the world by providing tools to start, grow, and scale businesses. Their services include helping businesses establish an online presence, attract customers, and manage various aspects of their operations. For more information, visit www.GoDaddy.com.