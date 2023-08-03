GoDaddy to Host ‘Beginner’s Guide to AI for Small Business’ Webinar

To support small businesses in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), GoDaddy will be hosting a live ‘Beginner’s Guide to AI for Small Business’ video webinar on August 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The webinar aims to provide small business owners with limited AI knowledge a better understanding of generative AI and how to maximize its potential.

According to a recent GoDaddy survey, only 33% of small business owners are able to explain what generative AI is. In line with their mission to make opportunities inclusive for all small businesses, GoDaddy designed this webinar specifically for business owners who have minimal AI knowledge. The webinar will cover various topics including developing social media content, automating administrative tasks, improving customer correspondence, creating business growth plans, and more.

Registration for the webinar is available on GoDaddy’s Event page at https://events.godaddy.com/events/details/godaddy-events-godadd-events-presents-beginners-guide-to-ai-for-small-business/. Following the live event, an archived replay will be accessible on GoDaddy’s YouTube channel.

GoDaddy is a global platform that helps millions of entrepreneurs start, grow, and scale their businesses. Their user-friendly tools allow microbusiness owners to manage their operations in one place, while their expert guides are available to offer assistance 24/7. To learn more about GoDaddy, visit www.GoDaddy.com.