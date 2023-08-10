Pope Francis Calls for Ethical Reflection on Artificial Intelligence

The Catholic Church has announced that Pope Francis will deliver a message on World Peace Day, focusing on the theme of “Artificial Intelligence and Peace”. The Pope acknowledges the advancements in artificial intelligence but expresses concern about its impact on various aspects of human life, from personal and social interactions to politics and the economy.

Pope Francis is expected to emphasize the need for an open dialogue on the implications of AI, recognizing both its disruptive potential and its ambiguous effects. He will caution against the potential for violence and discrimination in the development and use of AI, highlighting the risk of further injustice and inequality. The Pope urges responsible implementation of AI, emphasizing its role in serving humanity and protecting the well-being of all individuals, as well as the planet.

In addition to addressing the ethical considerations surrounding AI, Pope Francis calls for a broader reflection on the integration of AI in education and law. He asserts that the protection of human dignity and fostering a sense of fraternity are essential prerequisites for the beneficial application of technology in the pursuit of justice and peace worldwide.

The statement was released by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, an administrative office of the Holy See. The Pope’s concerns about AI are not unfounded, as recent events such as a service conducted by an AI language model in Germany have raised questions about the role of AI in religious practices.

Religious leaders across various denominations are likely to observe these developments with curiosity and concern, considering the implications they have on the understanding and practice of faith. Pope Francis’ message serves as a reminder for society to engage in ethical reflection as technology continues to advance, ensuring that it aligns with the values of justice, peace, and the dignity of every human being.