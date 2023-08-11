Globant Launches Dedicated Microsoft Studio to Enhance Client Investments

Globant, a digitally native company focused on innovative technology solutions, has announced the launch of its dedicated Microsoft Studio. The aim of this initiative is to enhance the value of Globant’s client investments by leveraging its extensive knowledge and experience in the Microsoft ecosystem.

The new Studio will consolidate Globant’s expertise and insights with Microsoft’s capabilities and solutions. This will result in a unique offering that combines technology and innovation proficiency, with a focus on the latest technologies such as AI and cloud computing.

Diego Fabani, Sr. Managing Director at Globant, emphasized the growing need for strategic technology partners to assist organizations with digital transformation and technological innovation. He highlighted Globant’s commitment to innovation and its ability to develop custom solutions that meet specific customer needs. This allows customers to stay ahead of the competition in the ever-changing digital landscape.

The Microsoft Studio suite of capabilities includes Cloud Strategy and Economics, Azure Data and AI, Migration and Modernization, Enterprise Services, and Managed Services. These capabilities cover everything from cloud migration to app modernization, enabling businesses to achieve their goals and remain competitive.

Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant, expressed pride in the journey from becoming a Microsoft partner to launching Microsoft Studio. He emphasized the team’s skill set and extensive experience in the Microsoft ecosystem, positioning them to guide clients towards optimal solutions, implement them seamlessly, and provide unwavering support.

Microsoft Studio joins Globant’s Enterprise Studios portfolio, which focuses on helping businesses enhance their core operations and processes. This enables businesses to adapt quickly in a fast-changing market.

Globant is a digitally native company with more than 27,000 employees in 25 countries and 5 continents. It works with notable companies such as Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander. The company has been recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services and CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report. Globant is an active member of the Green Software Foundation and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

