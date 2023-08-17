CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Joint Collaboration Between Globant, LaLiga Tech, and Microsoft to Enhance Sports Data through Azure OpenAI Service

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Globant and LaLiga Tech have partnered with Microsoft in a joint effort to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and transform the world of sports. The collaboration, which initially focused on football, is expanding to other sports such as basketball, rugby, and tennis.

The ongoing projects aim to improve the data available to coaches for real-time decision-making and enhance the fan experience worldwide. They involve the automatic generation of multilingual subtitles for live sports matches, the translation of sports content into different languages, the provision of real-time metrics to coaches, and the delivery of personalized content to fans and clubs.

LaLiga Tech will be using the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which provides advanced AI tools like data analytics, natural language processing, and machine learning. These tools, combined with Azure’s business services and AI-optimized infrastructure, will empower LaLiga Tech to harness the power of the most advanced AI models, including OpenAI GPT-4 and GPT-3.5.

The collaboration aims to revolutionize the sports industry by leveraging AI technology. It brings together Globant’s technological capabilities, LaLiga’s sporting expertise, and the support of Microsoft. The tests conducted so far have been disruptive and successful in driving innovation in the world of sports.

LaLiga Tech, powered by Globant and LaLiga, is dedicated to providing world-class products and services to sports fans globally. They embrace the principles of the AI Manifesto and work in close alignment with Globant to overcome ethical challenges and social risks in AI innovation.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Microsoft’s longstanding relationship with LaLiga. They have previously developed digital products and solutions that have redefined the sports and entertainment landscape. Microsoft remains committed to using their technology to drive positive change and enhance the sports industry for all stakeholders involved.

Overall, the joint collaboration between Globant, LaLiga Tech, and Microsoft seeks to enhance the availability of sports data and improve the overall fan experience through the utilization of AI technology.

