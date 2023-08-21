New LRN Tokens and NFTs Fund AI Generated Learning Simulations to Boost HR ROI

Global Mentor Exchange (GME), an AI-powered learning and development platform, has introduced the world’s first psychology-based AI-Powered people development metaverse. This innovative platform aims to address human resource and performance issues in a gamified interactive environment.

The Global Mentor Exchange offers HR professionals, coaches, trainers, and consultants a more engaging, insightful, and efficient remote experience. It utilizes AI-assisted problem-solving to identify the root cause of people’s problems and implement effective solutions. The platform adopts a gamification approach to problem-solving, enabling HR professionals to actively participate in digital HR transformation efforts.

The GME platform combines the Psychology of Group Dynamics and AI technology to generate avatars in an interactive metaverse scenario. These avatars simulate real-world human resource problems, allowing users to interact with them and make decisions. The AI provides suggestions and solutions based on the wisdom of various professional service providers in the metaverse.

The AI-generated gamified training and employee development programs on the GME platform are personalized, adaptive, and offer continuous learning opportunities. Research indicates that these programs are 80% more effective than traditional training methods. The AI technology adjusts the scenarios based on company values and the user’s performance, providing a personalized learning experience.

Additionally, the GME platform helps promote mental health and wellbeing in organizations. It generates quests that offer personalized stress management resources, early identification of burnout, and support for HR professionals. The platform empowers users to take control of their mental health by providing tools for stress and anxiety management, as well as facilitating collaboration and social support among peers.

The platform also has applications in employee candidate vetting, onboarding, and diversity and inclusion. It provides insights that are difficult to obtain through interviews, enhancing the hiring process. Compared to current online training methods, the GME platform offers a more effective learning experience through simulated environments that allow for trial and error processes without real-world consequences.

With its transformation of HR development and performance management, the GME platform presents new opportunities for investors interested in supporting groundbreaking technologies. By combining AI, psychology, and professional development, GME offers a promising future for companies and individuals.

Investors can find more information about this venture on the Global Mentor Exchange website.