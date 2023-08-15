Global AI Investment Could Reach $200 Billion by 2025: Goldman Sachs

A new economic analysis by Goldman Sachs economists projects that global businesses’ investment in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies could approach a total of $200 billion by 2025. This investment is expected to significantly boost labor productivity and economic output as AI becomes more widely adopted.

According to the report, global private investment in AI is expected to rise dramatically over the next three years. It is forecasted to increase from an estimated $91.9 billion in 2022 to over $158.4 billion in 2025, marking a 72% increase within that period. The economists note that the rise in AI-related investment is coming from a relatively low starting point.

The report also highlights the trend of global AI investment over the years. From nearly $3.2 billion in 2013, it rose to about $25.5 billion in 2017 and approximately $48.2 billion in 2020. In 2021, it reached $93.5 billion before flattening last year in anticipation of a rebound.

Within the United States, private investment accounts for more than half of the global investment in AI. In 2022, it amounted to $47.4 billion out of the $91.9 billion global total, representing about 51.6% of the total AI investment. The Goldman Sachs forecast predicts further growth in U.S. AI investment, with figures reaching $56.8 billion in 2023, $68.1 billion in 2024, and $81.7 billion in 2025.

By comparison, China’s AI investment totaled $20.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to rise to $35.6 billion by 2025.

The report identifies four business segments that are likely to receive the bulk of AI investment. These segments include companies that train or develop AI models, those that provide infrastructure to support AI applications such as data centers, software development companies enabling the use of AI, and corporate end-users paying for software and cloud infrastructure services.

While AI investment has thus far focused on model development, the report suggests that a significant push in hardware and software is needed for generative AI to scale.

Despite the expected growth in AI investment, it will still represent only a small percentage of U.S. and global economic output. The Goldman Sachs Research team estimates that U.S. AI investment could peak at more than 2% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) before declining. In the long term, AI investment may rise to 2.5% or even 4% of GDP in the U.S., and it could peak between 1.5% to 2.5% of GDP in other leading AI countries.

Overall, the report underscores the significant potential of AI investment and its impact on various sectors of the economy, leading to increased productivity and economic growth.