Alberta Innovates’ Business Accelerators Boost AI Sector and Job Growth

In just 15 months, business accelerators brought to Alberta by Alberta Innovates have generated $147.5 million in investments and created 118 new jobs, fueling the province’s growing artificial intelligence sector. The Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program (Scaleup GAP) has played a significant role in supporting startups by providing access to five different accelerator or pre-accelerator programs that offer mentorship, investors, and other support to help them become self-sufficient.

During this period, 169 new Alberta companies have participated in a pre-accelerator program and 65 have graduated from one of the four global accelerator programs. Almost half of the graduates have been focused on artificial intelligence technology. Alberta’s strong reputation in AI research and development is supported by the presence of institutions such as the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute and the University of Alberta, which is ranked fifth globally for its AI and machine learning research.

One example of a successful AI-focused startup is Lawtiq, which helps users navigate settlement, immigration, and visa processes through AI technology. Since joining the Alberta Catalyzer pre-accelerator program, Lawtiq has hired seven new employees and gained acceptance into the technology-focused Alberta Accelerator by 500. Lawtiq plans to hire another 30 staff members and set up a physical office space by the end of the year.

Another successful startup is One Cup AI, which developed the virtual ranch hand called BETSY that uses AI technology to track and monitor livestock. Through the SVG Thrive accelerator program, One Cup AI has been able to expand its operations, double its staff, and provide farmers and ranchers with relevant data to make informed decisions about their livestock.

Alberta Innovates is hopeful that more startups, whether focused on AI or other industries, will take advantage of its accelerator program. The success of these startups is changing the mindset and creating a supportive environment for entrepreneurship in the province.