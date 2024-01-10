Discovery of Giant Exoplanets at the Outer Edge of Transit Method Sensitivity

A recent study has managed to overcome the challenges associated with discovering and characterizing exoplanets at the outer edge of the sensitivity of the transit method. The transit method relies on detecting the slight dimming of a star’s brightness when a planet passes in front of it. However, there are geometric biases and practical difficulties when it comes to acquiring long observational baselines for these distant exoplanets.

Despite these challenges, a sample of giant exoplanets with orbits longer than 100 days has been identified by transit hunting missions. In this study, the researchers used long-term Doppler spectroscopy for 11 such systems with observation baselines spanning a few years to a decade. They were able to model the radial velocity observations in conjunction with transit photometry to provide initial characterizations of these objects and their respective systems.

The researchers made significant progress in understanding these long-period giant exoplanets. They were able to obtain precise mass measurements for four of them, namely Kepler-111 c, Kepler-553 c, Kepler-849 b, and PH-2 b. Additionally, they placed new upper limits on the mass of four other exoplanets, including Kepler-421 b, KOI-1431.01, Kepler-1513 b, and Kepler-952 b. Furthermore, they also discovered that several planets previously thought to be confirmed turned out not to be planetary at all.

These findings complement the efforts focused on closer-in short-period giant planets and provide valuable insights into the nature of cool giant exoplanets. The researchers hope that these results will inspire future dedicated studies of these distant exoplanets.

